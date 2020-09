Tennis

Close! Renzo Olivo nearly hits linesperson with ball

In scenes reminiscent of Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the US Open, Renzo Olivo nearly struck a linesperson with the ball during his French Open qualification match with Michael Mmoh. Olivo would lose 6-4 2-6 3-6.

