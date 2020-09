Tennis

'Come on!' - Watch Danielle Collins' emotional response to underarm serve at 2020 French Open

Don't try an underarm serve when you're playing against Danielle Collins. That was the conclusion for poor Monica Niculescu, a qualifier for the 2020 French Open. The Romanian tried a cheeky underarm as a desperate measure while losing in the final set at Roland Garros, but Collins was extremely fired up after slamming home a winner.

