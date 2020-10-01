Jelena Ostapenko made a stunning return to form as she ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova in the French Open second round.

The Latvian, who had previously suffered back-to-back first round exits after winning Roland Garros in 2017, came through 6-4 6-2 under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

WTA Rome Halep claims Rome title after Pliskova retires with injury 21/09/2020 AT 14:29

The 23-year-old Ostapenko broke her opponent's serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to seal her victory and ensure that Pliskova remained the only active former world number one who has not won a Grand Slam.

Ostapenko converted her third match point when Pliskova, who had 25 unforced errors, sent a forehand long and she will next meet the winner of the clash between former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Paula Badosa.

Highlights | Jelena Ostapenko - Karolina Pliskova

"I was just trying to play my game, but I knew I had to return well today because she obviously has, like, one of the best serves on tour", Ostapenko told reporters.

"I think I was returning very well today. Also, I had to hold my serve, which I did pretty good. Also to use some drop shots, because it's a very good shot in these conditions."

Ostapenko painted the red clay with 27 winners against her opponent's nine while keeping her unforced errors to 19.

"I'm sure I could do much better. I know that she can be tough if she's playing well, but I think everything started with me," Pliskova told reporters, adding that she would possibly not play anymore in the 2020 season.

"Definitely I was not playing great. I think maybe the same level as the match before but of course she's a much better player. Not much to say about this match."

With additional reporting from Reuters

US Open GB's Norrie reaches third round at Grand Slam for first time 03/09/2020 AT 05:15