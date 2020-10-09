Eurosport commentator Frew McMillan said there was a “touch of Hercules” about Stefanos Tsitsipas after he saved a match point to extend his semi-final against Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Tsitsipas looked down and out as Djokovic served for the match at 6-3 6-2 5-4, but belatedly produced a flurry of impressive groundstrokes to break back.

Roland-Garros French Open finalists linked by power of positive thinking and lessons learned AN HOUR AGO

The Greek star then broke again to take the set 7-5 and force the most unlikely of fourth sets.

'Fantastic effort!' - Tsitsipas steals third set with brilliant winner down the line

“Well, there was a touch of Hercules about it from Tsitsipas,” said McMillan on commentary duties.

“Just throwing everything at him. You’ve got to admire the character. The improved game - hitting the ball harder and yet making many fewer errors

“Yes, Djokovic played perhaps a few cheeky shots when he ought not to. But match point down, Tsitsipas is in it.”

A final against Rafael Nadal was the carrot as the pair met at a Grand Slam for the first time.

'Just a joy!' - Djokovic digs out winner from behind him

Roland-Garros Nadal record is 'absolutely phenomenal' at French Open 2 HOURS AGO