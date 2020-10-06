Tim Henman and Alex Corretja were both awe-struck by the quality of tennis as Diego Schwartzman beat Dominic Thiem in a memorable quarter-final at Roland Garros.

The two players slugged it out for five hours in a high-quality match on Philippe Chatrier before Schwartzman secured his place in the semi-finals for the first time.

The match featured some superb hitting and long rallies, but it was Schwartzman who finished stronger, winning the last two sets and outlasting third seed Thiem, who was also pushed to five in the previous round by Hugo Gaston.

“This is a tribute to tennis,” said two-time French Open finalist Corretja on Eurosport.

It is one of the most emotional matches I can remember in a long time, especially here on the clay of Roland-Garros.

“The match had everything. It was difficult for both of them to serve it out, what I was most enthusiastic about though was that they kept fighting, they kept trying to find solutions despite the windy conditions and heavy balls. It had everything.

“I have to say that Thiem looked very tired from the beginning of the match – I think the match the other day against Gaston, he played such a great match, such a long match that he didn’t recover perfectly. I think Schwartzman played the better match tactically.

“They played backhand to backhand which favoured the Argentinian and I was a little surprised that Thiem didn’t open the court a little more to the forehand side. I knew his legs were probably a little bit heavy.”

Schwartzman and Thiem are good friends and were seen smiling together at the net at the conclusion of the match.

Schwartzman will now look to recover for his semi-final on Friday when he will either face 18-year-old Jannik Sinner or 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, who he recently beat at the Rome Masters.

“I think it is the biggest win for Diego Schwartzman when you look at the context of a quarter-final in a Grand Slam,” said Henman.

“It’s getting through to his first Grand Slam semi-final. It’s a massive win.

“For me, at the end of the match, it was brilliant because it showed so much respect between both players. It showed you can go out there and compete so hard for five hours but it doesn’t mean you have to be an enemy against your opponent. It was great to see them talking at the end and I’m pleased for Schwartzman – it was a fantastic win for him.”

