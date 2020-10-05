Alexander Zverev has confirmed that he tested negative for Covid-19 and has insisted that the organisers of the 2020 French Open knew he was feeling unwell.

Zverev, who was stunned 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 by Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, told reporters afterwards that he was struggling to breathe and felt sick, prompting fears that the 23-year-old may have contracted Covid-19.

However, the world number seven has now confirmed that his test returned a negative result.

"I got the result today: I'm negative. I don't have coronavirus," .

In the wake of his press conference, organisers of Roland Garros the French Tennis Federation (FFT) told Reuters that Zverev had not consulted with the tournament’s medical team ahead of his match.

However, Zverev, a finalist at the US Open, has claimed that the tournament were aware of his situation after he was prescribed medication from the tournament doctor for a common cold.

"The tournament knew it," added Zverev on Monday, telling the program that he had preferred to get medication from the tournament doctor to guarantee that he would not be in breach of anti-doping rules.

