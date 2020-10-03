An amusing moment occurred during Ons Jabeur's post-match press conference when she brought out a Stefanos Tsitsipas mask.

The Tunisian surprised the media as she whipped out a mask with a cartoon caricature of the Greek fifth seed after her three-set victory to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.

Tennis Gauff pleased to get first Tour win on clay 16/09/2020 AT 10:45

Jabeur explained why she had the mask and that it had followed an entertaining interaction with Tsitsipas.

The 26-year-old said: "It's a Tsitsipas [mask]. I asked for it!

"He was like, 'no way are you going to wear it'. I was like, 'of course I'm going to wear it!'

So I'm 'Team Tsitsipas!'

Watch Jabeur walk into press conference wearing Tsitsipas mask

The 30th seed became the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of the French Open after beating Sabalenka on Court 14 in Paris.

"Today was about staying calm, to be honest," she said. "She was screaming, like fighting every point, screaming in some very important points. Especially when she got back at 6-6.

Highlights | Aryna Sabalenka - Ons Jabeur

"Before, maybe I gave up too early. Even like today at 5-1 [down in the tie-break], probably the old me would have given that up. I'm progressing, I'm growing up as a person."

US Open women Melbourne champion Kenin downs Jabeur to reach last 16 06/09/2020 AT 06:22