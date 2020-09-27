Andy Murray needs to stop thinking of himself and consider if he should be taking wildcards from younger players, according to Mats Wilander.

Murray's 2020 French Open campaign was brought to a very quick and abrupt end by Stanislas Wawrinka, who won through in straight sets very easily in Paris.

Wawrinka had no trouble cruising past the 33-year-old, 6-1 6-3 6-2, in their first-round clash at Roland Garros and Wilander believes the Brit should have a think about why he is out there.

"I worry about Andy Murray," Eurosport expert Wilander said. "I would love to hear him say why he is out there, giving us a false sense of hope that he going to come back one day.

"I keep getting a little bit disappointed, is it his right to be out there doing that? Why? I did it and I shouldn’t have, it was the biggest mistake I did in my career.

I think Andy Murray needs to stop thinking of himself and start thinking about who he was. Does he have a right to be out there taking wildcards from the young players?

"I was 26 when I first retired, came back at 28, played until 32 and there was couple of years I played and should not have taken up the space where there were younger, more motivated players who were better than what I was.

"It’s tough to quit, for sure. By giving us all hope by playing, it’s just not right. I love the fact that he is back and trying. Hopefully he’ll figure out why he’s doing it."

It was not a good day for British tennis as Dan Evans was defeated in a tense five-setter by Kei Nishikori before having a pop at the balls used at Roland Garros.

