Novak Djokovic was right to be confused and to urge play to be halted during his match with Daniel Elahi Galan at the 2020 French Open, says Tim Henman.

There was a very strange scene on Court Philippe Chatrier during the world number one's third-round clash with Galan as the rain began to pour into the stadium while the roof slowly closed.

Roland-Garros 'It's not right, it's dangerous!' - Henman on Djokovic roof drama AN HOUR AGO

Due to the roof closing from just one side on the court, there was a bizarre situation where Djokovic was playing on a dry surface while Galan had to contend with wet and slippery conditions and even took a tumble.

Eurosport expert Henman was not impressed with the scenes and believed the top seed was right to push for play to be brought to an abrupt halt at Roland Garros.

'It's not right, it's dangerous!' - Henman on Djokovic roof drama

"It shouldn't take Djokovic to have to say to the umpire when it's so slippery, and that can be very dangerous," Henman told Barbara Schett in the Eurosport studio.

"I think they definitely stopped it too late. It wasn't a great look for tennis or the tournament.

"It's interesting with the Chatrier roof, it's coming just from one end so quite quickly one end is covered but the other isn't. This one has to go all the way over from one end to the other."

There was a stage when Djokovic was playing in the dry, and his opponent was playing in the wet. You just think, that can't be right.

Eventually, play got back underway on Chatrier, but not before Djokovic decided to entertain the crowd by mopping the sodden court.

Watch Djokovic grab mop and start drying wet court

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Berrettini out as Djokovic moves into second week AN HOUR AGO