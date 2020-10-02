US Open champion Dominic Thiem continued his quest for a first French Open title with a comfortable third-round win over Casper Ruud under the closed roof of Philippe Chatrier.

The Austrian, a beaten finalist the last two years at Roland Garros, subdued the Norwegian 28th seed in a 6-4 6-3 6-1 victory.

Thiem did not play a competitive match on clay before this year’s French Open, choosing instead to celebrate his triumph in New York and play himself into form in Paris.

It is a decision that is yet to backfire with the 27-year-old winning all nine sets he has played so far.

Thiem will next face the winner of the match between former champion Stan Wawrinka and local hopeful Hugo Gaston.

The Austrian is on course to meet 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, with world number one Novak Djokovic on the other half of the draw.

