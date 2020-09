Tennis

French Open 2020: Cori Gauff: 'Johanna Konta is a great fighter, I'm very happy'

Cori Gauff praises Johanna Konta's fighting spirit after she beat the Brit in straight sets in the first round at the 2020 French Open. The American teenager also acknowledged the 'very tough' conditions at Roland Garros after reaching the second round in very impressive fashion in Paris.

00:01:20, 90 views, 2 hours ago