Dan Evans was involved in a heated confrontation during his doubles match at Roland Garros after being told not to “behave like a child”.

The incident occurred after British No 1 Evans yelled “come on” as a shot from Matwe Middelkoop went wide to secure a break of serve in the third set. However, Middlelkoop wouldn't accept the call from Evans and instead asked his partner Hubert Hurkacz if the ball hand landed out.

Middelkoop then told Evans: “Don’t behave like a child man, that's ridiculous, I did nothing to you.”

Evans and Middelkoop were then involved in an exchange at the net before doubles partners Marcelo Demoliner and Hurkacz, along with the umpire, attempted to calm the situation.

The pair continued to chat with the umpire but appeared to resolve things as they bumped elbows as they changed ends.

Furious Evans blows up at Middelkoop, has to be separated by umpire

Later, Evans furiously said that the way his opponents treated him was "disgusting".

"They accused me of the ball hitting me. I didn't think the ball had hit me. Then he wouldn't trust me on a call.. I would say I am pretty fair.

"They were as good as calling me a cheat which is disgusting and I won't let that go, and that's why I told him. Some of these guys seem to be happy to give it out but don't like it when it comes back their way."

Evans and Hurkacz won 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round.

