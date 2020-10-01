Denis Shapovalov urged the French Open to install Hawk-Eye after a poor call cost him two match points in his French Open second round match, which he went onto lose.

The Canadian was leading 5-4 in the fifth set against Roberto Carballes Baena, and serving at 30-15, when a ball that bounced out was not called by the umpire or line judge.

A screenshot quickly circulated on social media of the mistake, which the 21-year-old then tweeted after his 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6 defeat.

"When will we have Hawkeye on clay?" he wrote on Twitter.

The French Open is the only one of tennis’ four majors that does not use Hawk-Eye technology, with umpires and line judges instead relying on ball marks left on the clay.

And Shapovalov then added his name to those disenchanted with the French Open by going on an astonishing tirade, with the Canadian slamming the scheduling that left him facing an immediate return to court with doubles partner Rohan Bopanna to take on compatriot Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock.

"Scheduling is absolutely awful," Shapovalov told reporters. "After a five-hour match I have to play doubles now. It's just like, it's just complete trash scheduling. It's disappointing.

"I mean you're in a Grand Slam and I don't want to sound spoiled, but you expect at least some help from the tournament to help you compete. How am I supposed to come out and play doubles now after a five-hour match? It's a first round as well, they could have scheduled it way better."

Shapovalov arrived with high hopes after breaking into the world's top 10 but against a rock-solid Spaniard his expansive game became bogged down by the clammy claycourts and heavy balls that have been a feature of the tournament, which was moved away from its usual May/June slot because of the pandemic.

"These conditions were completely stacked against me," Shapovalov, who reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the recent US Open, said.

"It's impossible to hit a winner with these balls. In my opinion, it shouldn't be that heavy and that difficult."

Shapovalov signed off by criticising the bio-secure bubble which is meant to help prevent any Covid-19 infections.

"Honestly I think they're not doing a good job. There's really no bubble, especially in the second hotel, I heard," he said. "You can leave the hotel, you can go to the city, there's no problem, there's nobody stopping you.

"New York was done way better."

With additional reporting from Reuters

