Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman were both livid with the umpire during spells of rain in their French Open 2020 quarter-final at Roland Garros.

The organisers at Roland Garros made the controversial decision to not close the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before the last-eight clash in spotty weather in Paris.

Roland-Garros 'How do you know if it's playable?' - Thiem and Schwartzman row with umpire 29 MINUTES AGO

Both Thiem and Schwartzman were not happy with the conditions and proceeded to demonstrate their displeasure with the umpire as rain fell on the court.

"How do you know if it's playable or not?" Schwartzman, looking baffled, asked the umpire.

You are sitting there and we're playing.

'How do you know if it's playable?' - Thiem and Schwartzman row with umpire

Thiem added, in support of his opponent: "I think it's dangerous for me!"

It wasn't the first time that the umpire had irked the players in the match, with Schwartzman livid over one line call in particular.

'He's livid' - Controversy over line call as Schwartzman gets angry

The Argentine was absolutely furious that the umpire had not ruled in his favour when a Thiem passing shot was deemed to have clipped the line.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 order of play - Nadal, Svitolina and Thiem bid to reach semi-finals 21 HOURS AGO