French Open 2020 - Dominic Thiem: 'I'm from Austria, I know about playing in the cold!'

Dominic Thiem jokes that he is very used to playing tennis in cold conditions being from Austria with the cool weather at the 2020 French Open. Thiem was in fine form as he powered past Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 6-3 to reach the second round at Roland Garros.

