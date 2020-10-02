Eurosport expert Alex Corretja says Dominic Thiem is the man to beat at this year’s French Open – not Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

Thiem maintained his flawless record at Roland Garros in 2020 with an impressive straight-sets win over Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud.

The recent US Open champion has already seen off former Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic and is on a collision course with 12-time champion Nadal in the semi-finals, while Djokovic may await in the final.

“Dominic looks unbelievable. It’s nearly impossible to hurt his game. And he had the toughest draw of the favourites by far,” Corretja said on Eurosport’s coverage after Thiem’s latest win.

“I would have paid millions to have Dominic’s forehand because it’s amazing how he covers the court. His backhand is also great, it’s one of the best shorts on the tour, especially his one-handed backhand.

“His forehand is dictating so much, it gives so much height to the ball. And from the backhand side, he used to play it flatter but now he’s giving it a bit more spin.

“His kick serve is just a joke, he’s kicking the serve and serving nearly 200kph. This is unbelievable. I’m a big fan.

“In my opinion, he’s clearly the favourite to win the tournament. Even with Rafael Nadal, even with Novak Djokovic. There’s still a while to go, and Rafa might raise his level, but I really think Dominic is difficult to beat in these conditions.”

Thiem, the losing finalist the last two years to Nadal, elected to skip the warm-up tournaments on clay after winning his maiden Slam in New York last month.

