Tennis

French Open 2020 - 'Don't jump to conclusions about British tennis after Roland Garros' - Tim Henman

British tennis endured a hugely disappointing 2020 French Open, but Tim Henman does not believe people should be jumping to conclusions following the year's final Grand Slam in isolation. The Eurosport expert says he has seen first-hand what many British players are capable of in his role of ATP Cup captain earlier in the year.

00:01:05, 6 views, 07/10/2020 at 15:54