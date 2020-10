Tennis

French Open 2020 - ‘Don’t talk to me!’ – Nicolas Mahut fumes at umpire after spitting caution

Nicolas Mahut was livid after being cautioned for spitting during a men's doubles match at the French Open. Mahut was repeatedly warned by the umpire, but questioned the ruling and argued with the match supervisor, saying he had never got a warning in 20 years of playing.

00:02:23, 14 views, an hour ago