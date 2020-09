Tennis

French Open 2020: Exhausted Kiki Bertens leaves court in a wheelchair after win over Sara Errani

Watch this remarkable conclusion as an exhausted Kiki Bertens leaves the court in a wheelchair after her epic win over Sara Errani at the 2020 French Open. The fifth seed had to take victory at 9-7 in the deciding set in a marathon match at Roland Garros.

