Eurosport has added former British number one Tim Henman to its world-class line up of tennis experts.



Henman, a former Roland-Garros semi-finalist, will be based in London as part of Eurosport’s international coverage offering his expert analysis from the mixed-reality Eurosport Cube studio which has already proved to be a huge hit with players and viewers alike. He will be on air from Saturday.



Henman, an experienced broadcaster since calling time on a distinguished playing career in 2007, will join Eurosport’s line-up of unrivalled of tennis experts that already includes Boris Becker (Eurosport International and Eurosport Germany), Mats Wilander (Eurosport International), Chris Evert (Eurosport International), John McEnroe (Eurosport International), Alex Corretja (Eurosport International and Spain), Roberta Vinci (Eurosport Italy), Henri Leconte (Eurosport France) and Barbara Schett (Eurosport International).





Tim Henman said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Eurosport for the remainder of Roland-Garros.

I’m especially excited to be stepping into the Eurosport Cube which should be a brilliant experience. Given the current restrictions to being onsite, it will be great to be face-to-face with the players as we analyse their performances, even if only virtually.

"I can’t wait to team up with Barbara. We’ve known each other for many years so it should be fun to get in the studio together to break down the business end of the tournament."

Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Production and Content at Eurosport, added: “I am delighted to be welcoming someone with the pedigree of Tim to our team, he joins an already illustrious line-up of tennis experts for our coverage of Roland-Garros.



“To have Tim offer his own respected analysis and opinions from the Eurosport Cube – an innovation which continues to turn heads not only in the world of broadcasting, but in tennis too – is a fantastic endorsement for the product and our wider coverage of Grand Slam tennis.”



All courts and all matches from Roland-Garros throughout the tournament - amounting to over 300 hours of live action – are available on the Eurosport app.

