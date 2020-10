Tennis

French Open 2020 - Giant killer Daniel Altmaier: 'I didn't know I'd be here at Roland Garros!'

Giant killer Daniel Altmaier cannot believe his own progress after he beats seventh seed Matteo Berrettini at the 2020 French Open as a qualifier. It's a remarkable victory against the much-fancied Italian in Paris for the 22-year-old German.

00:02:12, 89 views, an hour ago