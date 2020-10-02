Following his 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 win against Andrei Martin in the second round of the French Open, Grigor Dimitrov told a journalist that they “can still be jealous” after being asked a bizarre question about former girlfriend Maria Sharapova.

“An off-topic question that you may accept, I hope,” began the reporter, acutely aware that the forthcoming question edging into the bizarre.

“Do you still have contacts with Maria Sharapova? I know that you took different paths, but I was always quite jealous of you.

“I'd like to know if you are in touch with her, if you talk, what's she doing? Does she keep playing tennis?”

However, Dimitrov batted the personal question away with aplomb.

“You can still be jealous,” he laughed at the reporter.

“No, no, she's good. We have always kept a good friendship, good relationship," add Dimitrov.

The world number 20 offered some – perhaps tongue-in-cheek - sage advice to the reporter in question, advising them on a method to stay up to date with Sharapova’s movements.

I mean, I hope you follow her on Instagram. Maybe like this, you know what she [does]. I'm not worried about her. I think she's in a good place, I think in her life.

“She's also the type of person that when you make such a, you know, such a decision and transition, you know it's for the right [reason] and for the good.

“I don't know. I wish I could tell you more.”

Dimitrov, 29, plays Roberto Carballés Baena in round three of the French Open on Saturday.

