Grigor Dimitrov waddled onto court with one leg trapped in his tracksuit trousers ahead of his second round match with Andrej Martin.

The Bulgarian found himself in an unlikely tussle with his bottoms as he struggled to free his right ankle.

With the umpire summoning him and his opponent to court, Dimitrov had not choice but to awkwardly shuffle to the net.

Highlights: Grigor Dimitrov v His Trousers

"There are 15 seconds remaining, gentlemen," the umpire said, with Dimitrov rushing.

"Can I have an extra 10?" he asked, without the answer he was looking for.

He did eventually succeed in removing the trousers before marching on to take the opening two sets against Martin at Roland Garros.

