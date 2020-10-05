Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his place in the French Open quarter-finals for the first time as he powered past Grigor Dimitrov with some brilliant play.

The fifth seed, who had not previously reached the last eight at Roland Garros, looked in control for the majority of the match and he thoroughly deserved to progress.

Tsitsipas was tested in a crucial second set tie-break, which he eventually won 11-9, and from there kicked on to race through in just two hours and 26 minutes.

More to follow...

