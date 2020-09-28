Katarina Zavatska suffered a nightmare on day two of the French Open as she ran out of rackets midway through the third set and proceeded to get bagelled.

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens won the match 2-6 6-2 6-0, but it was absolute heartbreak for Zavatska as broken strings saw her have to resort to a racket that was not even hers.

Having run out of rackets, the Ukrainian's coach had to rush over and give her a back-up one that was very different to her normal on-court weapon.

Zavatska cries during match after running out of rackets

It was a disaster for poor Zavatska, and she could not contain her emotions as she realised her problem at 0-3 in the final set having won the first.

She could not muster another game as Bertens raced to victory, and it was a very sad sight as Zavatska suffered the bad luck at such a crucial moment in the match.

The 20-year-old from Lutsk had to settle for the defeat on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Bertens to next take on Sara Errani of Italy in the second round.

Highlights | Katarina Zavatska - Kiki Bertens

