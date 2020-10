Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Diego Schwartzman shocks Dominic Thiem to reach semi-finals

Diego Schwartzman was the marathon man again as he downed third seed Dominic Thiem in five epic sets, 7-5 5-7 6-7 7-6 6-2, to reach the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open.

00:03:05, 897 views, an hour ago