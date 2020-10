Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Jannik Sinner stuns Alexander Zverev to reach quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev’s hunt for a maiden Grand Slam continues after the German sixth seed was stunned by teenager Jannik Sinner in the French Open fourth round. Sinner will face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after pulling off a monumental shock.

