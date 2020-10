Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Novak Djokovic cruises past Daniel Elahi Galan despite rain drama

World number one Novak Djokovic continues his quest for the French Open title with a 6-0 6-3 6-2 win over Daniel Elahi Galan in their third-round match. It is a frustrating and interrupted clash on Philippe Chatrier, but the world number one comes through the challenge to progress in Paris.

00:03:01, 119 views, an hour ago