Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Novak Djokovic races past Karen Khachanov and into quarter-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic wasted little time in racing past Russia's Karen Khachanov in straight sets, 6-4 6-3 6-3, in their 2020 French Open fourth-round match. The top seed never looked like losing as he won very comfortably at Roland Garros and secured his place in the last eight in Paris.

