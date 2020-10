Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Petra Kvitova storms past Laura Siegemund to reach semi-finals

Petra Kvitova was in no mood to hang around as she powered past Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 to reach the French Open semi-finals. She will face an American in the last four at Roland Garros, with either fourth seed Sofia Kenin or Danielle Collins next up.

00:02:33, 196 views, an hour ago