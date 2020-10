Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Sofia Kenin beats out Danielle Collins in deciding set

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin battled past compatriot Danielle Collins in three sets, 6-4 4-6 6-0, to reach the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open. The American was typically gutsy as she fought her way into the last four at Roland Garros in impressive fashion.

00:03:04, 303 views, 44 minutes ago