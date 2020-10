Tennis

French Open 2020 - Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas storms past Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a masterclass as he raced past Andrey Rublev with ease, 7-5 6-2 6-3, as he secured his place in the semi-finals in hugely impressive fashion at the 2020 French Open. The Greek star was at his very best as he progressed through to the last four in style at Roland Garros.

