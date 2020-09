Tennis

French Open 2020 – Hologram Simona Halep tries to blow out birthday cake – 350 miles away!

Simona Halep joined Barbara Schett in the Eurosport Cube to discuss her first round victory at the French Open and celebrate her birthday. Our state-of-the-art Cube in London is so advanced, that she could even blow out her cake from Paris. Sort of…

00:02:32, 223 views, an hour ago