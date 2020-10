Tennis

French Open 2020 - 'I had my arm up!' - Laura Siegemund livid over time violation mid-serve

Laura Siegemund is absolutely livid over receiving a time violation mid-serve during her French Open 2020 quarter-final clash with Petra Kvitova. The German went on to lose 6-3 6-3 to Kvitova at Roland Garros.

00:01:59, 351 views, an hour ago