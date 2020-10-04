Alexander Zverev has spoken about how ill he has been feeling after his shock defeat to teenager Jannik Sinner at the 2020 French Open.

The fifth seed revealed his alarming condition, before and during the match, when he opened up to the media at his post-match press conference.

Zverev lost 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 to the Italian sensation, but it was his comments after the match which left many stunned when he spoke of having felt very ill in Paris.

"I was completely sick after the match with [Marco] Cecchinato in the night," Zverev began in his press conference.

Yeah, what can I say? I am completely sick. I can't really breathe, as you can hear by my voice. I had a fever, you know, as well.

"Yeah, I am not in the best physical state, I would say.

"I think that had a little bit of an effect on the match today."

Zverev's comments are alarming due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which looms large over the French Open.

The tournament itself had to be rescheduled from the spring to the autumn in Paris due to the global pandemic.

