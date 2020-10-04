Nicolas Mahut was in the middle of a bizarre spitting controversy at the 2020 French Open as he argued with the umpire and the supervisor over his on-court conduct.

Mahut and his partner, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the sixth seeds in the men's doubles, were taking on Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Court Simonne Mathieu when he was given a warning for spitting at the back of the court.

According to the umpire, the violation occurred after three cases of Mahut spitting, and the French player proceeded to argue with both him and the court supervisor, who was called out amid a stand-off.

Mahut refused to speak to the umpire, telling him repeatedly:

"I'm not talking to you! I'll talk to the supervisor and you don't talk to me, from now until the end of the match.

You don't talk to me any more. I just don't want to talk to you any more.

The umpire confirmed to the supervisor that Mahut had been caught spitting on the court - something against the rules at the 2020 edition of Roland Garros - on three separate occasions.

"Every time I play on clay I have something in my throat and I have to spit on the court," Mahut tried to explain to the supervisor, without much success.

The supervisor replied: "You have to use tissues in your pocket!"

To which a furious and bewildered Mahut replied: "This is the most stupid rule I have ever heard!"

The 2020 French Open is, of course, being played under the cloud of the Covid-19 global pandemic and a number of rules have been introduced at Roland Garros to ensure the event could go ahead safely.

Mahut and Herbert lost to Koolhof and Mektic after play eventually got back underway, with the ninth seeds winning through to the fourth round 6-2 7-6.

