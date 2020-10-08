Iga Swiatek has a complete game with no weaknesses and can go on to win multiple Grand Slam titles, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

The Polish sensation was far too good for Nadia Podoroska as she raced through to the final with a stunning 6-2 6-1 victory and will now face Sofia Kenin in Saturday's showpiece in Paris.

It was a quite brilliant performance from the 19-year-old as she blew Podoroska away in windy conditions at Roland Garros, and Wilander and fellow legend of the game Chris Evert could not be more impressed.

Evert: Impressive Swiatek has got the whole package

"I think Iga can dominate on all courts," Wilander told Eurosport. "She has a great serve, she obviously returns unbelievably well and when the ball is in play she hits with so much power and top spin that she is a different player than all of the other women.

"She has an incredible variety in her game. I think that the technical aspects of her game can be worked on. Now it’s just about improving the technique especially the backhand volley, but she moves well, she’s strong, she hits hard, she hits with spin.

I think she is there to be a Grand Slam champion, multiple times. I genuinely believe that Iga can be the one. I haven’t seen a player as young as her as complete when it comes to constructing points and going forwards, taking the ball early.

"Her basic game reminds me of Novak Djokovic, who plays close to the baseline. If you don’t hit the ball well then he’ll take the short ball and hurt you with it. She is very natural, not risky either, because she hits the ball with so much spin and so much margin.

"Even though she hits the ball with so much power, she also hits with margin. She doesn’t have any weaknesses at all, not one. I think she is going to be one to look out for in the next few years – maybe the one."

Evert added: "Swiatek was just incredible. What I love about her game is that she stands so close to the baseline. She has such compact, short strokes, very little can go wrong – even in the wind.

The placement, the power, the mobility for a woman that tall is very impressive – she has got the whole package. It’s rare to see such variety from such a young player – she’s only 19 years old.

"You expect someone to be a specialist on the baseline, maybe a specialist at the net. When they are that young you are not used to seeing an all-court game. It is impressive, she has got great power, she has got racquet speed but she puts enough spin on it that the ball always stays in."

