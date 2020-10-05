It’s rare for a women’s Grand Slam to pass these days and a new face not to emerge.

In Australia it was 21-year-old Sofia Kenin securing her first major in stunning fashion. In New York it was Jennifer Brady blazing her way to the semi-finals. And in Paris so far it is Iga Swiatek and Martina Trevisan capturing the headlines.

Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish world No 54, pulled off a remarkable win over top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. A few hours later, Italian qualifier Trevisan, who had never won a main-draw match at a Grand Slam before this tournament, continued her incredible run at Roland Garros with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fifth seed Kiki Bertens.

As they meet in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, one is guaranteed to make the last four, and both highlight the fearlessness that exists in the women’s game.

While men’s tennis continues to wait for the ‘next-gen’ – or the ‘next, next-gen’ - to really break through on the big stages, it’s happening all the time on the women’s side. Just look at the Grand Slam winners in the last two years – Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and Kenin. Barty is the oldest at 24 while the others are 22 or younger. And there could be another young Grand Slam champion crowned at the weekend.

Some may desire a more dominant force – a player who is going to stay at the top of the rankings as long as Serena Williams did – while others may savour the competition and unpredictability. But all can surely enjoy the way that players like Swiatek and Trevisan are taking on the best in the game.

Just a year after being thrashed 6-1, 6-0 by Halep at Roland-Garros, Swiatek hit 30 winners and created 14 break-point chances in an astonishing display against the two-time Grand Slam champion. Halep might not carry the same aura as Serena Williams at her peak, but she is world No 2 and was on a 17-match winning run. Swiatek beat her in utterly convincing fashion; a fashion that is never seen on the men's side in the first week of a Grand Slam.

Swiatek credits some of her success – and approach – to sports psychologist Daria Abraomowicz, who has been travelling to some events with her for the last two years.

“I just believe that mental toughness is probably the most important thing in tennis right now because everybody can play on the highest level," Swiatek said after her victory over Halep.

“But the ones that are tough and that can handle the pressure are the biggest ones. She just made me smarter. I know more about sports and I know more about psychology and I can understand my own feelings and I can say them out loud. She just makes my confidence level higher.”

Utilising a sports psychologist at such a young age feels almost pioneering from Swiatek, who only finished school a few months ago. But surely others will now follow in her footsteps.

Trevisan’s path has been a bit more testing but she has delivered in the high-pressure moments, beating 20th seed Maria Sakkari and youngster Coco Gauff in three sets before her impressive straight-sets victory over Bertens. The 26-year-old has been on the tour for 10 years without previously winning a main-draw match at a Grand Slam, yet she also spoke about “mentality” after securing her place in the quarter-finals.

“I think the important thing is always my mentality, because match after match I got more confidence. So when I enter on the court, I enter to win the match without fail.”

Does this mentality - "I will win the match without fail" - not exist on the men's side, where Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem (barring his last match) have been dominant so far? Or do so many upset wins, and a lack of seeds in the latter stages of a Grand Slam, actually reflect badly on the strength at the top of the women's game?

Two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja thinks Swiatek’s victory over Halep in particular shows the women’s game is improving.

“The last time they played she only won one game, this time she only lost three games. That means tennis is improving a lot as the girls are playing better and better every time, I am enjoying it.”

Eurosport analyst Tim Henman also highlighted Swiatek's mental approach when praising her performance. "Mentally it looked like she had so much belief she was playing well and was going to pull off a huge upset and beat the top seed."

It’s not just Swiatek and Trevisan blazing a trail either. Qualifier Nadia Podoroska, 23, is also into the last eight, as is Kenin, while 23-year-old Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro has looked very impressive.

Is this the defined 'next-gen' for the women? Maybe, maybe not. But it's hugely entertaining to watch right now.

