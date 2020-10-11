Roger Federer has led the tributes to his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic to win his 20th Grand Slam at the French Open.

In equalling his great rival Federer’s record haul, the 34-year-old was also crowned the champion at Roland Garros for an unprecedented 13th time after a blistering display of power hitting in the first indoor final in Paris with the roof closed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was a quite breathtaking triumph for Nadal: not only in equalling Federer’s tally and extending his unbelievable run at Roland Garros, but in putting his greatest current rival away in devastatingly convincing fashion.

Nadal was simply unplayable as he once again confirmed his status as the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ with the world number one comprehensively outplayed and Federer led the tributes to his latest incredible achievement at Roland Garros.

