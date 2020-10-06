Qualifier Nadia Podoroska could not hide her delight at securing her place in the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open in what was the latest huge upset at the tournament.

The 23-year-old from Rosario in Argentina was in sublime form as she stormed past Elina Svitolina in rare sunshine in Paris. Podoroska clinched victory in straight sets to win through to the last four in just one hour and 19 minutes and left the third seed stunned.

It is the latest chapter in a remarkable story for the Argentine, who had to come through qualifying at Roland Garros and now finds herself in the semi-finals of just her second-ever Grand Slam.

She joined Barbara Schett and Tim Henman virtually in the Eurosport studio to reflect on her incredible triumph in reaching the last four as a qualifier.

'It's a special year' - Podoroska on her amazing run to semi-finals

"I've always had these skills, but I didn't have them in the right order," she explained.

"Sometimes I make too many mistakes, but now I have a lot of confidence.

This year I've done really well and won three tournaments before Roland Garros - this is a very special year!

"I'm just really confident at the moment and I just want to continue."

Highlights: Qualifier Podoroska shocks Svitolina to reach semi-finals

Eurosport commentator Frew McMillan added his praise after spotting Podoroska watching Dominic Thiem take on Diego Schwartzman in the next match on Philippe Chatrier.

"What a terrific game she played," McMillan said. "What a beautiful watch she is, Podoroska.

"She really has a terrific all-round game and an innate sense of when to get into the net and when to play the right shot. Quite outstanding."

