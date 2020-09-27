Margarita Gasparyan was shown freezing in the cold and rain under her towel in an uncomfortable image on day one of the 2020 French Open.

Victoria Azarenka and Danka Kovinic walked off court just 24 minutes into their opening match at Roland Garros as the tricky weather conditions caused problems, and that followed on other courts too.

Gasparyan, from Russia, cut a dejected figure in the gruelling conditions as she was shivering on her chair at a changeover and told she could go inside.

Players found it very difficult to contend with the cold Paris weather throughout and Gasparyan, who lost to Elise Mertens in straight sets, was not happy about the situation.

"It's not okay," was the reply as Mertens and Gasparyan were told: "If you want to wait inside..." at a changeover with both players struggling in the cold.

Azarenka was similarly unhappy in her match about the weather and having to wait around between games.

"You guys are joking," a clearly frustrated Azarenka said as a light mist of rain added to the wind and temperatures to make for an unpleasant set of conditions.

"You don't see what's happening? What are we doing here? I'm down to play whatever, you know I'm not complaining here, but this is getting a little bit ridiculous."

