Tennis

French Open 2020 - 'It's not right, it's dangerous!' - Tim Henman on Novak Djokovic roof drama

Tim Henman gives his views on the farcical scenes on Court Philippe Chatrier as the roof takes ages to close with Novak Djokovic in the dry and his opponent Daniel Elahi Galan in wet and dangerous conditions at the other end at the 2020 French Open.

00:02:59, 209 views, an hour ago