French Open 2020 - Jannik Sinner 'very, very impressive to watch' - Tim Henman

Eurosport expert Tim Henman speaks of how impressed he has been with Italian sensation Jannik Sinner during his run at the 2020 French Open so far, and explains that the younger generation are beginning to really inspire each other in a meaningful way at Roland Garros. Sinner next takes on Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

