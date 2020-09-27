Evans wins the first set

Evans takes control to win the opening set 6-1 in just 27 minutes. He's looking very sharp indeed, the same cannot be said about Nishikori.

Evans *5-1 Nishikori

This set is flying past Nishikori as the British number one is just one game away from taking the opener on Court 14.

Sinner stuns Goffin

In just one hour and 59 minutes, 19-year-old Jannik Sinner ease past the Belgian No. 11 seed David Goffin on his Roland Garros debut 7-5, 6-0, 6-3.

Meanwhile Victoria Azarenka has beaten Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-2.

Evans 4-1* Nishikori

Evans is presented with three break points and he takes it on the second break point with a fine passing shot beyond Nishikori who keeps coming to the net.

Evans *3-1 Nishikori

Evans with the game after Nishikori comes short and volleys into the net. The Japanese was not happy with that at all, he looks to be struggling a bit on the clay court in the windy conditions.

Evans 2-1* Nishikori

It's been a sloppy start from Nishikori who is looking off the pace, but he has got his first game after Evans plays an unforced error to wrap up an epic rally.

Evans a break up

Kei Nishikori is playing Dan Evans on Court 14 and it's a bright start from the Brit who breaks the Japanese in the opening game. It's looking more than a bit blustery out there.

Big upset

Kamilla Rakhimova has won in the main draw of a World Tour event for the first time in her career.

The 19-year-old has beaten two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers in straight sets, winning 6-2 6-3.

Weather wreaks havoc on opening morning

It's fair to say that the weather has been the talking point so far at Roland Garros.

Victoria Azarenka and Danka Kovinic walked off court just three games into their match, citing the 'ridiculous' conditions.

'We are sitting here like ducks' - Watch as Azarenka argues with French Open officials

And Gasparyan v Mertens was also temporarily suspended after Mertens slipped on the damp clay as light rain fell.

Live French Open coverage

Follow our live updates from the 2020 French Open as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and others eye glory at Roland Garros.

The French Open is almost upon us as Nadal, the 'King of Clay', targets a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and Serena continues her pursuit of that ever-elusive 24th Grand Slam title.

But with major names like Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer all missing the tournament, will some new names take centre stage on Philippe Chatrier?

Follow our live updates from all the action at Roland Garros - suddenly now an autumn Grand Slam in Paris.

9 big questions ahead of 2020 French Open

Live updates will follow here when the main draw gets underway on Sunday 27th September...

