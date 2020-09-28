Mats Wilander has urged everyone to look out for Serena Williams at the French Open as he says she is still the "greatest competitor on a tennis court ever".

Williams responded to a slow start in superb fashion as she beat Kristie Ahn in straight sets, 7-6 6-0 to reach the second round at Roland Garros on day two.

It was a tough few games early on for the American, but she recovered brilliantly to win her opening match in Paris in impressive fashion, and Wilander believes the tennis world should look out.

"I honestly think Serena is pushing the envelope, she was trying to go for too much and then she figured it out," Wilander said after her victory over Ahn.

I have to say you have to watch out for her because the conditions are so heavy and she can actually hit through the court. She seems to be playing with no pressure, which is nice to see. She looks happy out there, so I say, watch out.

"What we need to remember that it’s not about the 23 Grand Slam titles she has won, or the 24th that she is searching for, Serena Williams loves to compete and hates to lose.

"She loves to win and that’s what I think we need to remember," he added.

She is maybe the greatest competitor on a tennis court ever. For me, I would personally not want to put any emphasis on her winning a 24th Slam, but just having her on the court fighting. I love it.

"Hopefully people remember that her spirit is more important than the number of Grand Slams that she wins.

"She might not win 24, but she will still be considered the greatest player of all time – male or female – because Margaret Court won 24 titles when there were no pros allowed.

"I just love watching her out there."

