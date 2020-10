Tennis

French Open 2020 - Novak Djokovic: 'It's so slow and heavy, drop shots very important'

Novak Djokovic talks about the importance of the drop shot at the 2020 French Open given how "slow and heavy" the conditions are in Paris as the event has been rescheduled to the autumn with many players frustrated with the balls and weather. The world number one says drop shots are crucial.

