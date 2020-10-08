Novak Djokovic's injury troubles ahead of his French Open 2020 semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas are a "big worry" according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

Djokovic did not look in a good way during his quarter-final against Pablo Carreno Busta at Roland Garros on Wednesday evening and had to receive treatment on the court.

Paris Masters Paris Masters to go ahead as planned with 1000 fans 8 HOURS AGO

Wilander has pointed out to Eurosport that, although he thinks the world number one would never want to show weakness, he must be concerned by the condition he is now in.

"I don’t think he wants to show his opponent that he is feeling an injury," Wilander told Eurosport.

"It’s a legitimate injury that’s going to be there, and if he doesn’t get a good start then that could be a problem.

"Clearly it took him some time to warm his body yesterday, and that’s going to be the same tomorrow, and again in the final.

I think Novak’s injury is a big worry. He obviously doesn’t want to show his opponent that he is injured walking onto the court.

Carreno Busta slams Djokovic for always calling doctor

"Pablo Carreno Busta hinted that he always does that – I don’t think Novak wants to do that when he’s down," he continued.

"I would say it’s a worry for sure because these next two matches for any player are going to be absolutely brutal in length and physicality.

"You are going to run for a long time. They will be two marathon matches."

'It's a nightmare!' - Henman reacts to Djokovic hitting line judge accidentally

The top seed takes on the fifth seed, Tsitsipas, in the second semi-final on Friday after Rafael Nadal faces Diego Schwartzman, who dumped out Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Roland-Garros men Djokovic battles back to beat Carreno Busta and reach semi-finals 21 HOURS AGO