Tennis

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic sends fan wearing Roger Federer cap a kiss after crucial point

Novak Djokovic sent a kiss to a fan wearing a Roger Federer cap after a crucial point during his win over Mikael Ymer in the first round of the 2020 French Open. The world number one represented "a lion that has awoken from its slumber" at Roland Garros as a result of the moment, according to Eurosport commentator Simon Reed.

