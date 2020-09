Tennis

French Open 2020 - 'Oh yes!' - Ymer nails incredible tweener against Novak Djokovic

Watch this amazing moment as Mikael Ymer nails an incredible tweener against Novak Djokovic in their first-round match at the 2020 French Open. Despite the world number one leading Ymer comfortably in the match, it was a very special moment at Roland Garros as the Swede delighted the fans inside Philippe Chatrier.

