French Open 2020 - 'One of the points of the match!' - Rafa Nadal produces exquisite lob

French Open 2020 - Rafael Nadal started to dominate Jannik Sinner in the third set of their brilliant quarter-final, with this arguably his best moment as he went toe-to-toe with the young Italian in an epic rally and then finished him off with a quite sublime lob.

00:01:09, 422 views, 2 hours ago